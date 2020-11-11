Daddy duty! Bachelor in Paradise star Krystal Nielson revealed she is pregnant with baby No. 1 on Wednesday, November 11, with boyfriend Miles Bowles. The news comes less than a year after her split from husband Chris Randone. But who is Miles, the father of her first child? Here’s everything we know about the Bachelor Nation alum’s new man.

Miles Is a West-Coaster

According to the father-to-be’s Instagram profile, he is based in San Diego, California. Though it’s unclear if the SoCal city is his hometown, he has lived there since at least 2013, when he started at San Diego State University. He graduated in 2017, according to his Linkedin profile.

Miles Is a Software Engineer

After graduating, the California resident studied full-stack software engineering at UC San Diego Extension. By then, he’d already had a few years of interning in the field under his belt, which seemingly propelled him to upper management roles pretty quickly. He was the executive vice president of engineering at Extreme18 Golf and a product designer for Focal Wellness, both San Diego based.

He is now the founder, executive vice president of engineering and a board member at PÜL hydration, a smart water bottle that “tracks, analyzes and optimizes your personal hydration habits to make sure you feel and function your best” alongside an app that makes personalized recommendations on your water intake.

Miles Loves the Outdoors and Traveling

On his Instagram profile, the tech nerd calls himself a surfer, a “free-diver” and a trail runner, so it’s clear he enjoys being out in nature and exploring what the wilderness has to offer. He also has Instagram Story highlights from China, Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia and Fiji, so it’s clear he’s quite the avid traveler.

Miles Is Artsy AF

The travel junkie also called himself a musician and a photographer in his Instagram bio. There are tons of high-quality images on his profile, some of which were taken by him and others by friends. Miles’ only music-centric post was from 2015, where he seemingly snapped a photo inside a recording studio with friends.

Miles and Krystal Just Made Their Relationship Public

On October 6, Krystal revealed she was seeing a new man, but kept his identity secret. “This year has been full of ups and downs … I’ve learned this year to lean into love [and] to let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “And to stop putting MY life and the things that me make ME happy on hold. I am sooooo excited for this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support along the way.”

Weeks later, the reality star tagged Miles in a photo on October 30, revealing his identity to fans.