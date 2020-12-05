Figuring it all out. Bachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson revealed it was “scary” to learn she was pregnant so soon after her split from estranged husband Chris Randone — but the situation was also an “invaluable lesson” for herself and boyfriend Miles Bowles.

“It was scary finding out we were pregnant. Especially so soon in a relationship,” the 33-year-old revealed to Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie on the Friday, December 4, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “Especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it.”

Despite the circumstances, the ABC personality noted she was still able to find the positives. “It caused me a lot of anxiety and worry but, ultimately, I just knew, like, this was an incredible lesson for me to grow, to learn and to love,” Krystal explained. “And have faith in myself and Miles and my future — and know that God gives us only what we can handle.”

She also revealed she hopes this series of events will become an “incredible story” with the power to “inspire” women who are dealing with similar scenarios. “That really kept me really strong and grounded and confident stepping into this role of motherhood and into my relationship with Miles,” the Montana native added. “We’re so excited about the future.”

In October, the Bachelor Nation babe announced she was pregnant with her first child with her new boyfriend, 25, just nine months after her public split from her husband, 32, whom she wed in June 2019. Krystal and Chris officially separated in February and the personal trainer filed for divorce in August. One month after filing, the Total Body Guide founder went Instagram official with her new man.

However, it seems the former flames are still on decent terms. “He texted me and said he thinks I’m going to become a wonderful mother,” Krystal revealed on the podcast. “He’s really, really happy for me.”

Courtesy Krystal Nielson/Instagram

It appears Chris has done some work in order to move on from his past relationship. On November 11, he posted a cryptic quote from a poem called called “Above All” by Robert M. Drake, which is seemingly about just that. “All wounds force you to grow. No matter how much you want things to stay the same,” read the excerpt from Chris’ book. “Pain teaches you how to move on, how to let go, and above all, how to breathe.”