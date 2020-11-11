Sending a message? Bachelor in Paradise alum Chris Randone seemingly reacted to estranged wife Krystal Nielson and her new boyfriend Miles Bowles’ pregnancy announcement with a cryptic post on Wednesday, November 11.

The Florida native, 31, shared a poem on his Instagram Story called “Above All” by Robert M. Drake less than an hour after his 33-year-old ex posted about her baby news.

“All wounds force you to grow. No matter how much you want things to stay the same,” the excerpt from Chris’ book read. “Pain teaches you how to move on, how to let go, and above all, how to breathe.”

Krystal dished all the details about her surprise pregnancy during a YouTube video. The Bachelor Nation babe is due in April 2021 and said she feels “so ready” for this new chapter.

“I don’t really feel scared … I just feel excited for how it’s all gonna happen,” the fitness coach said in her 30-minute announcement video. “I can’t wait until I fill my heart with so much love and creating little pieces of me into this world. And teaching them about love, and the love I never had.”

While his reality ex is excitedly expecting with her new boyfriend, it looks like Chris is also looking ahead. “It’s been a very long time, how’s everyone been? I think there’s real love out there for me somewhere, what [do] you think?” he captioned two handsome modeling photos via Instagram one day before Krystal’s pregnancy reveal.

Krystal and Chris got engaged during the season 5 finale of Bachelor in Paradise. Less than a year later, in June 2019, they had a televised wedding in Mexico with all of their pals from the reality franchise. Surprisingly, they announced their “mutual” decision to “separate” just eight months later in February.

“Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” their joint statement at the time read. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

In August, the estranged couple told fans they “decided to move forward with filing for divorce” after “mourning a life that could’ve been.”

Chris and Krystal are ready for a fresh start … apart.