Craig Conover set the record straight amid rumors surrounding his storyline on season 10 of Southern Charm.

Craig, 35, addressed the buzz after fan page Queens of Bravo shared predictions about the upcoming season of Southern Charm via Instagram on Tuesday, May 7. “There’s tension between Austin [Kroll] and Craig, it may involve Paige [DeSorbo]. Craig had a ‘meltdown’ Saturday (unsure if related),” the post listed. “Taylor [Ann Green] may or may not be OUT. Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas, who now has a GF, is coming for Madison [LeCroy]’s husband, Brett [Randle].”

The reality TV alum didn’t mince his words when he commented directly under the post, writing, “None of this is true.”

The comment was captured by fan account Comments by Bravo and fans were happy to see the Bravocelebrity chiming in on the subject.

“Thank you Craig for entering the chat,” one fan wrote in the comment section. Another follower added, “True or not I’m ready for some southern charmers!! Baba dooooo!!!!”

However, some held a more skeptical approach, with a user writing, “But Craig said to believe everything you read online.”

While season 10 of Southern Charm has yet to be officially announced, Craig told Us Weekly in March that he was excited to return to the reality TV series.

“If we come back, we’ve got a ton to share. I think the boys are in an interesting spot, especially me and Shep [Rose],” Craig told the Outlet. “Shep and I — we’ve kept things surface level [since the reunion]. We go to the gym at the same time and we see each other, but I think that’s a big conversation [to continue on the show].”

In addition, Craig opened up about the “fluid” casting process amid speculated changes to the cast. The series is set for possibly a few changes with the potential exits of Olivia Flowers, Leva Bonaparte and Rod Razavi, and the announcement of Bachelor alum Salley Carson’s arrival for season 10.

“You gotta find peace with whatever’s going on. I think last season was so good because, obviously, you still have to have some structure to make a show, but they kind of just showed up and started filming and I hope, if we come back, that’s what happens because there’s always craziness in Charleston,” the TV personality explained. “I love having Rodrigo [Reyes], Rod and Olivia all around.”

He continued, “It’s not like a baseball contract. If you showed up, they’d be like, ‘Hey what are you doing here?’”