Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has been quite open about her ever changing face and the work she’s had done. From fillers to injections, here’s what the blonde beauty has had done.

“I’m not the type of person who’s going to walk out and be like, ‘I’ve had nothing done! My face just changed like this,'” she told Bravo TV’s The Lookbook in 2017, adding, “I’m pretty open about things like that.”

Lala went on to reveal she had forehead Botox injections and filler added to her lips, jawline, chin and cheeks. “Pretty much my whole face, except my nose,” she said with a laugh. But the reality star claimed she was satisfied with the work she already had done, admitting, “I want to stop with the lips. I want to stop with the fillers. Enough is enough!”

The Bravo personality reflected on how she appeared on earlier seasons of the network’s hit show during an Instagram Stories video on May 17, 2020. “I’ve been watching season 4 of Vanderpump Rules … and, dude, I have such a little baby face,” Lala said about how she appeared five years prior in 2015.

“I will say though, I thoroughly enjoy my new face that Dr. [Jason] Diamond provided to me. I love my jaw. I love my little chin. Loving my lips,” she shared about her facial makeover. She then went on to describe how having lip fillers had become the must-have procedure.

“That’s how you can tell these days if it’s a throwback show because everybody’s walking around like this. Ye old little thin lips,” Lala continued, pulling in her lips to make them appear thinner. “Now, we’re all like cluck cluck cluck — with our little duck lips. So funny,” she added about how so many of her friends and costars had lip fillers.

Lala dramatically scaled back on her injections and fillers due to the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and her subsequent pregnancy with daughter Ocean, who was born on March 15, 2021. She shares the little girl with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett.

The Bravo personality admitted that the last time she had work done was just ahead of Vanderpump Rules season eight, during a January 13, 2022, episode of the podcast, “Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald.”

“I was freshly injected. Oh my God, I was such a vibe — loved every part of my face,” Lala said about her looks at the time. “But this season is the one that everyone is telling me, ‘You look really great,’ which is great to hear. It’s because I haven’t been injected since before we started filming season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, which was almost three years ago,” Lala confessed, admitting, “There have been times that I’ve overdone my face.”

Scroll down for photos of Lala’s plastic surgery transformation.