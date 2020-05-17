A whole new woman. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on the plastic surgery she’s gotten over the years while hanging out in quarantine on May 16.

“I will say, though, I thoroughly enjoy my new face that Dr. Diamond has provided to me,” the 30-year-old said in a selfie video while laying in her bed. “I love my jaw, I love my little chin, I love my lips. That’s how you can tell these days if it’s a throwback show, because everybody’s walking around like this. Ye old little thin lips. Now we’re all like cluck, cluck, cluck. Little duck lips, it’s so funny.”

Instagram

The bit of nostalgia was the result of the Bravo TV babe rewatching season 4 of Pump Rules in her spare time. “Yeah, I’m plugging right along,” she said while binging the 2015-2016 chapter of the series. “And dude, I have such a little baby face. Like, I look back on this and I’m like, I was just so trying to figure out life in L.A. being on a television show, you know? I was like, little baby Lala.”

“The only thing that’s really changed,” she added. “I’ve absolutely matured, I’m definitely still as vulgar. But I was f—king gangster in this. I was like, nonchalant.”

It’s no surprise to see Lala so upfront about something like her cosmetic procedures. She got candid with fans and followers about her plastic surgery upkeep during a similar Instagram Stories session on April 7.

“Can I tell you what I’m really pissed about, Rand?” she told her fiancé, Randall Emmett, in the video clip. “The quarantine is preventing me from getting the injections I need to keep this face. I need Dr. Diamond! Dr. Diamond, my jawline is fading quickly and these wrinkles are getting deep.”

The reality starlet got engaged to her longtime love, 49, in September 2018 during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate her 28th birthday. The couple have been together since she joined the Lisa Vanderpump show but she kept him a secret at first because he was still legally married at the time. Randall finalized his divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers in 2017.

The happy couple was set to wed in April but postponed their big day due to coronavirus. “We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” the couple told People in a statement in March. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

Hopefully, Lala will be able to squeeze in a visit to Dr. Diamond before her big day!