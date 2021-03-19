So real. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed her post-baby body just four days after giving birth to her first child, daughter Ocean Kent, whom she shares with fiancé Randall Emmett.

“This body hits different,” the 30-year-old captioned an Instagram Story selfie in which she was wearing shorts and a cropped tank top, which showed off her postpartum tummy. “Proud of you, girl,” she added, seemingly patting herself on the back for her pregnancy experience.

Lala Kent/Instagram

The Utah native hasn’t shied away from the realities of motherhood since baby No. 1 arrived. On Thursday, March 18, Lala shared a snapshot of herself wearing a breast pump harness and holding two bottles of breast milk. “Thirsty Thursday,” she captioned the raw and real photo.

During a September 2020 episode of the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast, the Bravo star and the film producer, 49, announced their pregnancy. “I am pregnant. I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing,” Lala revealed at the time. “I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

The pair — who got engaged during a romantic trip to Mexico in September 2018 — revealed they had welcomed their bundle of joy on Monday, March 15. “She’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!” Randall captioned an Instagram photo of Lala cradling their newborn in a hospital bed just after giving birth.

It seems the reality star already has the mom thing down pat — but she’s had quite a bit of practice. Early on in her relationship with the Irishman producer, she took up the role of stepmother to his two daughters, 11-year-old London and 7-year-old Rylee, whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

“She, at her age, just stepped up. She has really been there for me as a partner, but also as a stepmom,” Randall told Us Weekly in May 2020. “I’m just very blessed that the girls just love her the way they do, and she loves them the way they do and they have this bond.”

In April 2020, the “Boy” singer and the Wash Me in the River director were supposed to tie the knot — but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they postponed their special day until July 2021. The wedding is set to be a “full-on production” when it happens, Lala previously told Life & Style.

Teasing her A-list guest list, she added, “I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you legends. Yes. Legend performances and I want people to be like, ‘Oh, my God, that was the best party ever and they got married.’ … My fiancé’s a movie producer, so you wouldn’t expect anything less. Everything is going to be like a movie. Think about the way I got engaged times a million.”