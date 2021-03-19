Mom life! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent flaunted her breast pumps while preparing her newborn daughter Ocean‘s meal on Thursday, March 18.

“Thirsty Thursday,” the 30-year-old captioned an Instagram Story photo of herself wearing a black harness over her breasts and holding two bottles filled with breast milk. The Bravo star made a cute kissy face in the snapshot.

Lala Kent/Instagram

The proud mama and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, revealed their baby girl’s birth on Monday, March 15. “She’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!” the film producer, 49, captioned an Instagram photo of his bride-to-be holding their child in a hospital bed.

The Utah native revealed her pregnancy during a September 2020 episode of the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast, which she cohosts with the Irishman producer. “I am pregnant. I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing,” Lala gushed at the time. “I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

The reality star added that she had just turned 30 years old — and she “couldn’t think of a better way” to celebrate the special birthday than by finding out that she was having a baby. She even called the news the “best” present she could’ve asked for.

Before Lala gave birth, she assumed the stepmother role for Randall’s two children, 11-year-old daughter London and 7-year-old daughter Rylee, whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers. The filmmaker told Us Weekly that becoming a stepparent is “not easy” — but that his future bride was a natural.

“She, at her age, just stepped up. She has really been there for me as a partner, but also as a stepmom,” he raved in May 2020. “I’m just very blessed that the girls just love her the way they do, and she loves them the way they do and they have this bond.”

The dynamic duo — who got engaged in September 2018 — were planning to wed in April 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone their dream nuptials until July 2021. When they do finally tie the knot, Lala previously assured Life & Style in November 2019 that the wedding will be “a full-on production.”

She even teased her high-profile guest list at the time, adding, “I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you legends. Yes. Legend performances and I want people to be like, ‘Oh, my God, that was the best party ever and they got married.’ … My fiancé’s a movie producer, so you wouldn’t expect anything less. Everything is going to be like a movie. Think about the way I got engaged times a million.”