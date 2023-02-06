The cast of Vanderpump Rules has had its fair share of shakeups ever since the show premiered on Bravo in 2013. One of the most memorable cast members was Billie Lee – the first transgender woman to appear on the long-running reality series – but what is she up to today? Keep scrolling for details and updates about the former Bravo personality.

Billie Lee Appeared on Seasons 6 and 7 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

VPR fans were first introduced to Billie during season 6 of the show, when the reality TV alum gave a powerful speech during SUR’s annual pride celebration. She served as a hostess at the popular West Hollywood restaurant during her time on the show and appeared in a total of 10 episodes.

Why Did Billie Lee Leave ‘VPR’?

Billie confirmed her exit from Vanderpump Rules in July 2019, writing about her decision to leave the show in a blog post titled, “Two Week Notice.”

Noting that she “met some of the most wonderful people” during her run on VPR, the outspoken animal rights activist told fans she “realized that SUR was no longer right” for her. “I had many people try to convince me to stay, ‘Billie do another year! You are stronger than this,’” she wrote at the time, adding, “But honestly, I couldn’t do another year and I wasn’t strong enough.”

Though Billie originally claimed she left the show on her own terms, the actress later alleged that she was fired while appearing on the “I Feel Tried” podcast in June 2020.

“People were trying to get on camera, people wanted to be famous. And like, all I wanted to do was give a voice to the trans community,” Billie claimed. “I was actually dismissed. I publicly came out and said that I left … but what happened was toward the end of the seventh season, I was told that Jax [Taylor] and them did not want to film with me.”

Though she no longer appears on VPR, Billie appears to be friends with some of the cast members, including Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. In February 2023, she attended Ariana’s DFH (Drink From Home) event held at TomTom, where current and former Vanderpump stars Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Dayna Kathan and more were in attendance.

Billie Lee Is a Comedian

Though Billie has seemingly left the reality TV realm, she hasn’t completely disappeared from the limelight. The writer and producer is an up-and-coming comedian, performing at comedy clubs across Los Angeles.

In January 2023, Billie gushed about the support she received from fans, friends and fellow comedians after performing at the El Portal theater in North Hollywood. “Last night was incredible. My babes really showed up for me,” she captioned a carousel of photos, noting, “My eighth #StandUpComedy show ever was a TV special.”

Billie Lee Runs Food Blog ‘She’s So Vegan’

According to the About section on her food blog, She’s So Vegan, Billie first started her vegan journey over a decade ago and hasn’t looked back since. Though her blog hasn’t been updated since September 2021, readers can find delicious plant-based recipes, challenges, news and other posts about living a vegan lifestyle.