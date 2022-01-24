The Cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Then vs Now: See Transformation Photos of the Reality TV Stars!

Raise your glass! The cast of Vanderpump Rules has changed so much since the Bravo series premiered in 2013.

When Vanderpump Rules first hit airwaves the cast featured Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. Over the years, other SURvers like Lala Kent, Ariana Madix and James Kennedy joined the mix.

While the premise of Vanderpump Rules may seem a bit bland at first — a bunch of attractive Angelinos working at a local celebrity hotspot — the major drama kept viewers coming back for more. Take the season 2 series finale, for example.

After months of dodging the truth, Kristen finally admitted that she hooked up with Stassi’s ex-boyfriend Jax, to which Stassi slapped Kristen square across the face and called her “a dirty f–king whore.” It’s also worth noting that Kristen was in a relationship with Tom Sandoval when she slept with Jax.

In June 2020, Kristen released a memoir titled He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It wherein she reflected on the scandal and her relationship. Although the Michigan native didn’t name drop in her book, it didn’t take long for Vanderpump Rules fans to put the pieces together.

“Neither of us was ever going to leave. I knew in the back of my mind that we were done, I just didn’t want to believe it. He was all I knew. He was my best friend, my lifeline. I was absolutely terrified that if we broke up, no one would ever love me again. Then came the night that changed the course of my life forever,” Kristen penned, seemingly referring to Tom.

“I know we were both drunk, but also that we made a mutual, consensual decision,” she continued. “I’m still not sure how it could have happened, but it did. I slept with my boyfriend’s best friend, who not too long before this used to date my former best friend.”

Ultimately, Kristen admitted she “wanted attention and affection” and it “didn’t matter anymore from whom or from where.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see transformation photos of the cast of Vanderpump Rules then vs. now.