The former and current cast members of the hit Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules aren’t strangers to plastic surgery — several stars have opened up about going under the knife and what led to their decisions.

Raquel Leviss is one of the several who got a cosmetic alteration, but it didn’t go as she had planned.

“I got a nose job,” the reality star said to Lisa Vanderpump in an episode that aired in November 2021. “I’ve always been a little insecure about my nose … It didn’t turn out the way I exactly wanted it to. The bridge goes a little bit to the right and the tip goes a little bit to the left. I can see that a little bit now.”

Not only was she unhappy with the results, but the SUR employee also had an awkward moment with her then-fiancé James Kennedy in the episode. As he leaned in to kiss her, the two bumped noses and she informed him that Lisa was “going to take me to see her doctor.”



Former costar Stassi Schroeder also opened up in her book Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, which was published in April 2019, about why she chose to get a chin implant and a breast reduction, among multiple other alterations.

“It’s one of the best things I ever did and to this day it makes me feel better about myself,” she wrote in the memoir, before pointing out that her parents “trusted her judgment” to get the surgery.



“I was desperate for a bigger chin and more defined jawline,” Stassi mentioned in the book.

As for her breast surgery, the former reality star discussed why the procedure was about comfort, first and foremost.

“Let me tell you, it is constantly uncomfortable to feel a heavy boob hanging like a pancake on your stomach,” she revealed in her book. “When I finally met with a surgeon I told them that I didn’t care about the scars — just butcher me up.”

On top of that, the Bravo alum has also received injectables, including lip fillers and Botox, in the past. “It’s not about freezing your face to me, it’s just about getting rid of my wrinkles,” Stassi wrote in her book.



However, the Louisiana native also pointed out she didn’t go through the alterations while filming the show.



“I always make it a point not to get Botox when I’m filming because I hate it when people are having an emotion and you can’t tell,” she added in her memoir. “I vowed never to get it while we’re shooting Vanderpump Rules so that people know when I’m mad at them.”



Scroll through the gallery to see which Vanderpump Rules cast members got plastic surgery.