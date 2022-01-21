Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss once revealed she went under the knife to get a nose job — and it didn’t go as planned. However, this wasn’t the only time she got plastic surgery, as the SUR employee has also mentioned that she received lip fillers in the past.

In terms of the rhinoplasty, Raquel shared the details with Lisa Vanderpump in one episode of the Bravo series, which aired in November 2021. “It didn’t turn out the way I exactly wanted it to,” she said in the moment.

Keep reading to learn more about Raquel’s nose job and other plastic surgery she’s gotten.

How Raquel Leviss’ Nose Job Went Wrong

In the November 2021 episode, the California native opened up about why she wanted the cosmetic procedure in the first place.

“I got a nose job,” the reality star said. “I’ve always been a little insecure about my nose.”

After unraveling the motivation behind her choice, the Pump Rules cast member explained how the end result of the procedure wasn’t what she had in mind.

Courtesy of Raquel Leviss/Instagram

“It didn’t turn out the way I exactly wanted it to,” Raquel began. “The bridge goes a little bit to the right and the tip goes a little bit to the left. I can see that a little bit now.”



Not only was she unsatisfied with the results, but Raquel also had a slightly awkward moment when her then-fiancé James Kennedy leaned in to kiss her, accidentally bumping her nose.

“Lisa is going to take me to see her doctor,” Raquel told James in the episode after speaking with Lisa.

Raquel Leviss Also Got Lip Fillers

In March 2021, the SUR employee revealed she had received lip fillers by sharing her “before” and “after” pictures on Instagram. In her post, she emphasized that it was a “personal decision and totally not necessary to be considered beautiful.”

“I preface this by saying ALL lips are beautiful lips,” Raquel wrote via Instagram. “The first photo, I took in my car today, the second was the day I got my hair done in Sonoma County and that was the day I decided, you know what? It’s been a hell of a year and I’m going to treat myself to some luscious lips.”

In her lengthy caption, Raquel also recalled how she had visited other estheticians in the Beverly Hills area beforehand.

“For me, it usually takes about a month for the swelling to go down,” the reality TV star added. “Today, I’m very happy with the natural results, which for me usually last a year. Looking back at my before now, I actually think I’m really cute without lip filler too.”