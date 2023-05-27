Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has always been open with fans about her cosmetic work. She showed off her puffy new “bruised” lips in a Friday, May 26, Instagram Story.

“So, I rewatched the reunion. Got my lips touched up so I’m a little bruised,” the reality star began while sitting in a hanging chair on her Palm Springs home’s back patio.

Lala mocked fans who are critical of her facial work. “‘Stop touching your face. you looked so much better in season 4.’ Like, didn’t we all look so much better when we were 23, 24, because it was all hitting different,” she continued.

“And if you have a problem, don’t touch your own face. Don’t worry who touches mine cause how my face is poked with does not affect you whatsoever. I don”t care what your face looks like so don’t care about what mine looks like,” she told followers.

Lala Kent/Instagram

The “Give Them Lala” podcaster has never hidden her decisions to get work done to her body.

“I’m not the type of person who’s going to walk out and be like, ‘I’ve had nothing done! My face just changed like this,’” she told Bravo TV’s The Lookbook in 2017, adding, “I’m pretty open about things like that.”

Lala went on to explain she had forehead Botox injections and filler added to her lips, jawline, chin and cheeks. “Pretty much my whole face, except my nose,” she said with a laugh. But the reality star claimed she was satisfied at the time with the work she had done adding, “I want to stop with the lips. I want to stop with the fillers. Enough is enough!”

The Bravolebrity admitted she’d gone a little bit overboard in the past during a January 13, 2022, episode of the podcast,“Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald.” Lala said she took things a little too far ahead of VPR season 8.

“I was freshly injected. Oh my God, I was such a vibe — loved every part of my face,” Lala said about her looks at the time. “But this season is the one that everyone is telling me, ‘You look really great,’ which is great to hear. It’s because I haven’t been injected since before we started filming season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, which was almost three years ago,” Lala confessed, admitting, “There have been times that I’ve overdone my face.”