Who Didn’t Attend the 2024 Met Gala? These Stars Skipped

Booked and Busy! Who Didn’t Attend the 2024 Met Gala? Jared Leto and Other Stars Skipped

The iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art were filled with stars for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. Fans ate up every second of the red carpet as celebrities showed off their interpretations of the “Garden of Time” dress code, but they also couldn’t help but notice that a few A-listers were missing from the event.

Jared Leto, for example, who left an impression in 2023 with his full-size cat costume, had to sit this year’s Met Gala out because of a scheduling conflict. He told E! News on April 1, 2024, that he would be on tour with 30 Seconds to Mars.

“I will be there in spirit with my head and my cat wishing everybody a beautiful night,” he said.

Who else didn’t attend the 2024 Met Gala?