Olivia Rodrigo's Wardrobe Malfunction as Bra Top Comes Undone

Good for her! Olivia Rodrigo took charge of a major wardrobe malfunction that occurred during her concert in London on Tuesday, May 14, when the back snaps of her bra top came undone mid-performance.

Olivia, 21, was in the middle of singing “Love Is Embarrassing” when she stood up from a kneeling position and the back of her top popped open. She held on to the front of the black leather top with her hand, feeling what had just happened, ​and the drama was caught on video and posted by a fan to TikTok.

Many fans at the O2 Arena likely didn’t notice what happened at first, as ​Olivia’s long brunette locks covered the back of her costume. However, one of her backup dancers saw what occurred and came to the rescue.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star was smiling and blushing as she sang the lyrics, “My God, love’s embarrassing as hell,” as she was noticeably embarrassed herself, but never stopped singing.

Olivia turned around and the back of her top was wide open as her dancer tried to get the snaps back together. At that point, the video cut off, but she was likely successful in rescuing the “Driver’s License” singer from having her top fall off.

Fans cheered ​over how Olivia handled the situation in the comments of the video. “She handled it like a bloody pro and the fact that it happened during Love is Embarrassing and she laughed it off is just brilliant,” one person wrote in the comments. Another noticed, “When she says ‘second string’ the second clasp literally comes undone,” with a series of crying emojis.

The Grammy winner is currently in the middle of her Guts world tour in support of her sophomore album that dropped in September 2023. Olivia is on the Europe leg of the tour, which ends on June 23 in Lisbon, Portugal.

After that, the “Vampire” songstress returns to the States to begin the second leg of her U.S. tour, starting on July 19 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and ending in mid-August with four sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

The hard-working singer then heads to Asia and Australia for two months before wrapping up her world tour.

Guts debuted in the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart when it was released. It was a repeat of the same feat Olivia achieved with her debut album Sour, which also debuted in the No. 1 spot after it was released on June 5, 2021.