Red Hot! Lainey Wilson Goes Braless in Plunging Pantsuit for 2024 ACM Awards Red Carpet
Lainey Wilson definitely came to slay at the 2024 ACM Awards! The singer arrived at the Dallas, Texas, event on Thursday, May 16, and looked red hot while braless in her plunging ensemble.
For the red carpet, Lainey, 31, wore a red pantsuit with nothing underneath the partially-sequined blazer. She paired the look with a matching cowgirl hat and looked totally fierce.
