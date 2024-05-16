Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
lainey wilson goes braless in pantsuit at 2024 acm awrrds

Getty

Red Hot! Lainey Wilson Goes Braless in Plunging Pantsuit for 2024 ACM Awards Red Carpet

Fashion & Beauty
May 16, 2024 6:27 pm·
By
Picture

Lainey Wilson definitely came to slay at the 2024 ACM Awards! The singer arrived at the Dallas, Texas, event on Thursday, May 16, and looked red hot while braless in her plunging ensemble.

Deal of the Day Blue Bathing suit 4-7-24

Deal of the Day

This ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal

For the red carpet, Lainey, 31, wore a red pantsuit with nothing underneath the partially-sequined blazer. She paired the look with a matching cowgirl hat and looked totally fierce.

Picture