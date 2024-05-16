Daisy Kent is here to stay! She may have been the runner-up on season 28 of The Bachelor, but she looked like a real winner while attending the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday, May 16.
The reality star hit the red carpet in a strapless pink ensemble and was absolutely glowing while posing for photos.
1 of 5
Pink Princess
Daisy’s strapless dress included an open back cutout. She completed her look with her hair in an updo and bangs falling to one side of her face.
2 of 5
Red Carpet Pro
Although Daisy is new to the entertainment industry, she looked like a total pro posing for photos on the carpet.
3 of 5
She’s Glowing
Her appearance at the ACM Awards came just days after she confirmed that she’s dating her college friend Thor Herbst. The two got together following the finale of The Bachelor in March.
4 of 5
Glam and Gorgeous
Ahead of the red carpet, Daisy showed off her gorgeous glam in an Instagram selfie.
5 of 5
Can’t Leave Without a Mirror Selfie
Daisy made sure to snap a mirror selfie with a friend before heading in a bus to the awards show.