Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
daisy kent stuns in pink at 2024 acm awards

Getty

The Bachelor’s Daisy Kent Stuns in Pink Dress During Surprise Appearance at 2024 ACM Awards

Fashion & Beauty
May 16, 2024 7:13 pm·
By
Picture

Daisy Kent is here to stay! She may have been the runner-up on season 28 of The Bachelor, but she looked like a real winner while attending the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday, May 16.

Deal of the Day Blue Bathing suit 4-7-24

Deal of the Day

This ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal

The reality star hit the red carpet in a strapless pink ensemble and was absolutely glowing while posing for photos.

Picture