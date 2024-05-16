The Bachelor’s Daisy Kent Stuns in Pink Dress During Surprise Appearance at 2024 ACM Awards

Daisy Kent is here to stay! She may have been the runner-up on season 28 of The Bachelor, but she looked like a real winner while attending the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday, May 16.

The reality star hit the red carpet in a strapless pink ensemble and was absolutely glowing while posing for photos.