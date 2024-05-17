Nick Jonas Debuts Buzz Cut Hairstyle: Before, After Photos

Priyanka Chopra married a man who can do both because Nick Jonas said goodbye to his gorgeous curls and debuted a hot new ​buzz cut! The “Jealous” singer shared photos of his hair transformation via Instagram on Thursday, May 16, and fans went googly-eyed over his look.

Nick, 31, shared before, during and after pictures of his fresh chop and his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, also appeared in the carousel post. In the first photo, the youngest Jonas Brother posed in the mirror and flaunted his flowy locks before saying “see you later” to his hair. The following picture was a barbershop selfie mid-buzz before he debuted his hairless head while holding Malti.

In 2014, Nick released his self-titled solo album after the Jonas Brothers temporarily went their separate ways in their careers the year prior. The former Voice coach debuted his first buzz cut at the time, and fans went wild. Now, they think that Nick’s revisit to the hairstyle is a hint that new music is on the way.

“Hair is buzzed … solo nick is coming,” an online user wrote in the comments section of Nick’s post. That said, other fans replied to the comment and claimed that the Disney Channel alum shaved his head for his upcoming role in the upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad with costar Paul Rudd.

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

Nick’s post seemingly confirmed the movie claim as the boy bander concluded the post with a picture of a pint of Guinness beer while in Ireland, where the movie is being filmed.

Meanwhile, Nick’s other online followers gushed over Malti, who has beautiful curls just like her dad.

“Malti took your curls. She’s the cutest,” another fan commented.

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

Nick and Priyanka, 41, who got married in December 2018, welcomed Malti via surrogate more than three years later. The little one had a premature birth, resulting in her lengthy stay in the Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The couple eventually welcomed Malti to their home more than 100 days after she was born.

“What we shared on social media was the feeling that we had — the gratitude, obviously, to have our baby home, but also for each and every person that was a part of her journey in the hospital,” Nick told People in June. “It was eye-opening in a lot of ways … It was really important that people know that whatever their journey is, or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone.”