They’re a team. Nick Jonas opened up about the difficult journey he and wife Priyanka Chopra experienced following their baby daughter Malti’s NICU hospitalization.

“What we shared on social media was the feeling that we had — the gratitude, obviously, to have our baby home, but also for each and every person that was a part of her journey in the hospital,” the “Chains” artist, 29, told People on Wednesday, June 15, referring to the choice to update fans about Malti’s health. “It was eye-opening in a lot of ways … It was really important that people know that whatever their journey is, or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone.”

Nick also pointed out the benefit of social media in how “it connects us all and makes this very big world a little bit smaller.”

However, the Jonas Brothers band member also had the support from the Quantico actress, 39, “who was a rock the whole time and continues to be.

“I’m grateful to have a teammate in Pri,” he added.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

One month prior, Priyanka shared the first photo of their baby girl, whom they welcomed via surrogate on January 21.

“On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the Baywatch captioned an Instagram post on May 8. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

She also took a moment to express her graciousness for the medical team who took care of Malti.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” Priyanka added. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way … Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it, MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The couple — who married in December 2018 after just seven months of formally dating — did not previously share with fans that they wanted to expand their family. However, Priyanka jokingly touched on the subject in November 2021 during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix special.

“We’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet,” the Indian native pointed out, referring to how Kevin and Joe Jonas have children of their own with wives Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, respectively. “Which is why I’m excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting … to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow.”