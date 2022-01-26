An even stronger bond! Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra have grown even “closer” following the birth of their daughter, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Having a baby together has definitely brought Nick and Priyanka closer together as a couple and they don’t plan to stop at one,” the source says, adding that the couple would “love to have two or three [children].”

The Jonas Brothers band member, 29, and the Baywatch actress, 39, announced they had welcomed baby No. 1 via surrogacy in a joint Instagram statement posted on January 21.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the new parents wrote. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”



That day, a source told the Daily Mail that their daughter had arrived 12 weeks early. However, the duo haven’t publicly commented on the details, and also haven’t announced their daughter’s name since their Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Although they’re not ready to divulge more information at the moment, the insider notes that Nick and Priyanka are over the moon about having their first baby, describing their baby girl as “just divine.”

“Nick and Priyanka are the proudest parents in the world,” the source tells Life & Style. “They’re besotted with her and are enjoying this special time.”

The “Jealous” artist was eager to eventually share kids with his wife. “Nick says becoming a father is a dream come true,” the insider says, noting that he “is on cloud nine.”

“He can’t take his eyes off the baby and has gone into full-on dad mode,” the source adds.



Nick and Priyanka met in February 2017 but didn’t start dating until one year later. And by July 2018, Nick popped the question during a trip to Crete in celebration of the Indian actress’ birthday. The two then married in a multi-day wedding event, incorporating both Christian and Hindu customs into their ceremonies.

Since they tied the knot, the “Sucker” singer and the White Tiger star were going strong, frequently posting photos of one another on social media. As they continued to enjoy the married life, Priyanka was happy to participate in “roasting” her husband during Netflix’s Jonas Brothers Roasting Session, which premiered in November 2021. She even made a joke about expecting a child during the special.

“We’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet,” Priyanka said during the session, in a reference to Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, who have children. “Which is why I’m excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting … to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow.”

Although the cheeky comment was a joke at the time Priyanka delivered it, the happy couple were likely planning on having kids together since they welcomed their daughter to the world just two months later.