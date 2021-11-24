Burnin’ up! Priyanka Copra made a snappy joke about her marriage to Nick Jonas during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix special, which premiered on Wednesday, November 23.

“Since we got married, people questioned our marriage, ‘Ah, it’s a publicity stunt,’” the Isn’t It Romantic actress, 39, said. “How could it be? I didn’t even know who Nick Jonas was. All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas’ baby brother.”

Priyanka’s roasting session continued, as she even teased the audience about a possible pregnancy. “I’m excited to make this announcement, sorry babe,” she said as the camera showed the “Jealous” singer’s perplexed expression. “Nick and I are expecting … to get drunk tonight, and sleep in tomorrow!”

The White Tiger star also pointed out the “10-year age gap” between her and Nick, 29, during the presentation.

Nick and Priyanka had a whirlwind romance before tying the knot in a weekend wedding celebration in December 2018.

The couple initially kept their relationship on the down-low when the Jo-Bro slid into the actress’ DMs in September 2016. However, it wasn’t until May 2018 when Us Weekly confirmed they were dating. The “Lovebug” musician and actress made their first public appearance as an official item in June 2018 at JFK International Airport in New York City. Just two months later, Nick proposed to Priyanka in July.

Three years after they married, the Baywatch actress and the Jonas Brothers band member sparked breakup rumors in November 2021.

Priyanka removed the name “Jonas” from her Instagram profile on November 16, just one week before the Jonas Brothers Family Roast was released. However, she deleted her maiden name, “Chopra,” from the bio as well.

Despite this, the couple still share photos together on their social media accounts. Priyanka posted a clip from the Jonas family comedy special on her Instagram account, seemingly shutting down the speculation. “Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner … Perks of being a Jonas” she cheekily captioned the video on Wednesday, which featured her joke about showing Nick “what a successful acting career looks like.”

Almost three weeks beforehand, Nick also showed his appreciation for his wife when they celebrated Diwali together. “My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions,” the former Broadway actor wrote via Instagram on November 5. “My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family.”