Setting the record straight! Priyanka Chopra squashed rumors that she and husband Nick Jonas split with a steamy comment.

“Monday motivation. Let’s get it,” the “Jealous” singer, 29, captioned a workout video via Instagram on Monday, November 22. “Damn! I just died in your arms,” the Quantico actress, 39, commented with three cute emojis, including an overheated face.

Courtesy of Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka praising her man comes just days after fans began to speculate that the pair called it quits. “What’s going on with Nick and Priyanka?” one user asked celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi.

“I think you guys are talking about them [because] she removed ‘Jonas’ from her name on IG. (Correct me if I’m wrong),” Deumoix answered. “I heard that that is not a good sign of things to come. She is also working on a few projects [overseas] so perhaps distance has caused a strain on their relationship.”

Although Priyanka did, in fact, remove “Jonas” from her Instagram bio, she also removed her maiden name. Even so, it didn’t stop fans of the couple from worrying! “OMG DID PRIYANKA AND NICK BREAK UP???? PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS NOT TRUE,” one user tweeted. “I won’t be able to physically cope if Nick and Priyanka break up. [I swear to God], I HATE 2021,” added another.

Thankfully, it seems like Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in December 2018, are happier than ever. During the Jonas Brother Family Roast, available on Netflix on Tuesday, November 23, the Baywatch star had a blast poking fun at the former Disney Channel star.

“I wouldn’t want to be married to anyone else, guys,” Priyanka assured the audience. “Unless, of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single. Might change things.”

Moreover, the Jamshedpur, India, native suggested she wasn’t exactly a fan of her now-husband before they got together. “I didn’t even know how famous Nick was,” Priyanka joked. “All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas‘ baby brother.”

In addition to participating in the family roast, Priyanka took to Instagram to promote the release. “About last night … with these beauties,” she captioned a selfie with Joe Jonas‘ wife, Sophie Turner, and Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, from the event.

Nick and Priyanka first sparked dating rumors in May 2017 after attending the Met Gala together. A year later, in June 2018, the pair went public with their romance two months before getting engaged in August.