There’s no denying Nick Jonas is one of the most talented people in Hollywood — and his staggering net worth proves it! The “Jealous” singer is worth an estimated $50 million, according to multiple outlets. To learn more about how Nick makes his money, keep reading.

Nick Jonas is a member of the Jonas Brothers:

Since 2005, Nick and his two older brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, have been performing as the Jonas Brothers. To date, the popular musical group has five studio albums, three live albums and countless accolades.

Nick Jonas is a solo artist:

The Texas native actually released his first solo album, Nicholas Jonas, in 2005. Since then, he released two more studio albums, Nick Jonas in 2014 and Last Year Was Complicated in 2016. Some of Nick’s more popular solo songs include “Jealous,” “Chains,” “Levels” and “Close.”

Nick Jonas is an actor:

In 2008, the Grammy-nominated singer, who is married to actress Priyanka Chopra, appeared in Disney Channel’s Camp Rock along with his brothers and Demi Lovato. Nick later reprised his role as Nate for Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010. Nick was also on Hawaii Five-0, Scream Queens, Kingdom and more.

Nick Jonas is a coach on The Voice:

He first joined the hit NBC singing competition as a coach in season 18. However, Gwen Stefani stepped in to replace him for season 19 in 2020. Now, Nick is returning for season 20. “Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing,” he previously tweeted. “See you next season on @nbcthevoice!! P.S. Hope you’ve been training @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @johnlegend … #TheVoice.”

In a hilarious promotional skit, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend find Nick mediating backstage. “I’ve been living and breathing The Voice since season 18. I’ve honed in my skills. Channel your inner champion. Make Blake cry,” he says via voiceover.

“Little do these coaches know I’ve grown stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master,” Nick adds with an evil laugh. The Voice season 20 premieres on NBC on Monday, March 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

It looks like 2021 will be another epic year for Nick! He will also be hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live on February 27.