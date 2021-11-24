Raking it in! Priyanka Chopra’s net worth is staggering as one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses. The self-made millionaire, who is married to Nick Jonas, has worked in the entertainment industry for over 20 years.

Priyanka has an estimated net worth of approximately $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet reports this is her and Nick’s combined net worth since getting married in 2018 during a weekend event in India that cost an estimated $584,000.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Quantico actress was born in Jamshedpur, Bihar, India, and spent some time in the United States as a teen. She began skyrocketing to fame after winning the title of Miss World in 2000. She then scored her first movie roles in Thamizhan and The Hero two years later.

The Isn’t It Romantic actress’ star kept rising as she continued winning awards for her films, including a national award for Best Actress, five Filmfare Awards and a Critics Choice Awards. In addition, the Matrix Resurrections actress appeared in stage productions and reality television shows. She now ranks as one of the top ten highest-paid Bollywood actresses, according to multiple outlets.

It may come as a surprise to some fans that Priyanka also had a very successful music career after signing with Universal Music Group in 2011, and she became the first Bollywood celebrity to join Los Angeles-based Creative Artists Agency, LLC. One of her notable songs includes “Exotic,” which features Pitbull.

The Sky Is Pink star is also an entrepreneur and invested in a production company called Purple Pebble Pictures in 2016. They have produced several regional films and plan to expand.

While Priyanka has amassed quite a fortune for herself. That being said, the White Tiger actress has previously talked about being very careful with her money in order to keep her “financial independence,” which she called “paramount.”

“My mom always says that when a woman is financially independent, she has the ability to live life on her own terms,” the Krrish actress said. “I think that was the soundest advice that I ever got. No matter where you go in life or who you get married to, you have to be financially independent — whether you use it or not. You don’t know what curve balls life will throw at you. You should have the ability to take care of yourself and the people you love. That has always stayed in my mind.”

After getting married to the JoBro, Priyanka’s real estate portfolio grew a little bigger, as well. The couple bought a $6.5 million home in Beverly Hills. However, they had a major upgrade in November 2019 when they moved to a $20 million mansion in Encino, California. The 20,000 square-foot house features seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.