Making the best of the situation! Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, “have been really enjoying their time in quarantine together,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’re so used to traveling and being apart, so they’re really cherishing this time because they can actually spend it together.”

The married couple, who tied the knot in December 2019, are keeping themselves entertained at home by doing a number of activities. For starters, they’re bonding over fitness. “Nick has become Pri’s personal trainer!” adds the insider.

Courtesy of Nick Jonas/Instagram

Despite the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian actress, 37, and the Jonas Brothers member, 27, manage to get creative on how to have fun. “They also enjoy Bollywood date nights,” divulges the source. “Usually they would go out for something like this, but at home, they make Indian dinners, and Priyanka will even put on a sari.”

It’s clear Nick is keen on keeping Priyanka’s culture present in their lives. They “hosted” a Hindu housewarming ceremony “over Zoom” shortly after buying a house in Encino, California, according to the insider.

The whole fam got involved and it became a sort of triple virtual date with Nick’s brothers and their respective wives. “Both of their families were on the Zoom including Sophie [Turner], Joe [Jonas], Kevin [Jonas] and Danielle [Jonas],” says the source.

During quarantine, Nick and Pri got to also celebrate another special milestone — their second anniversary as a couple, which they each gushed about on social media.

“This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today,” Nick wrote via Instagram on May 25. “It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you, babe. Happy two years.”

“Two years ago today, we took our very first picture together,” Priyanka captioned a selfie with Nick at a baseball game. “Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you, @nickjonas. Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”

How sweet!