Don’t stop now — you’re gonna want to see how much money pop sensation Dua Lipa makes. The English superstar has only become more and more popular since arriving on the music scene in 2015, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth an estimated $16 million. How did she amass so much cash in only five years? Here’s a breakdown.

Dua Is a Bona Fide Pop Star

The Kosovian songstress got her start when she signed with Warner Music Group in 2015 after years of posting covers to YouTube. Her first two singles, “New Love” and “Be the One”, were met with widespread success in Europe that year. Her fifth single, “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” was released in August 2016 and also blew up in Europe. However, it was also her first entry on the US Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 72.

Dua released her self-titled debut album in 2017. It reached No. 5 in the U.K. — but the lead single from the album, “New Rules,” climbed quickly to No. 1. It was her first single to do so in the country and the song remains her best-selling track to date. The year she released her first album, she also had song “No Lie” and a cover of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” hit No. 1. Additionally, one of her first singles, “Be the One,” topped the charts that year as well.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In April 2018, the London native released “One Kiss,” a dance collaboration with producer Calvin Harris. The track skyrocketed to No. 1 and was crowned the best-selling 2018 song in the United Kingdom. In fact, it topped the chart for eight weeks in a row.

The following October, Dua released “Don’t Stop Now,” the lead single off her second album. The dance hit peaked at No. 2 in both the United Kingdom and the United States. Future Nostalgia, Dua’s second full-length record, was released in March 2020 to nearly instant acclaim, debuting at No. 1 in the U.K.

Dua Is an Award Winner

The “Physical” singer has one American Music Award, two Grammy Awards and one MTV Video Music Award. In 2018, she received five Brit Award nominations, more than any other artist that year. Additionally, it was the first time a female artist had received that many nominations. She won two of the five awards: one for British Breakthrough Act and one for British Female Solo Artist.

Dua was nominated for six Grammy Awards in 2021. She is up for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. The songwriter is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her part on “Un Día (One Day)” alongside J. Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy.

Dua Is In-Demand With Endorsements

The pop star has designed three collections with Pepe Jeans, her final collaboration with the brand being in October 2020. She is also the face of Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre fragrance. In November 2020, Dua signed a multi-year endorsement deal with PUMA, according to several outlets.