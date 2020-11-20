We see you, Keke Palmer! The Illinois native, who got her start in Hollywood in the early 2000s, has amassed quite the impressive net worth over the years. Keke is worth an estimated $7.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how she makes money, keep reading.

Keke is an actress:

While her more prominent roles include Akeelah Anderson in Akeelah and the Bee, Mercedes in the 2019 film Hustlers and Zayday Williams in Ryan Murphy‘s Scream Queens, Keke has a whopping 92 acting credits under her belt.

Keke is a published author:

In 2017, the Disney Channel alum released I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice. The book is “an inspirational guide that encourages young people to change their mind-set and live with more freedom, confidence, and love as they navigate the rough terrain of the 21st century,” the official description reads. Additionally, I Don’t Belong to You addresses subjects like sexuality, race, anxiety, success, bullying, body image, among other important topics.

Keke is an influencer:

Boasting nearly 10 million followers on Instagram alone, the MTV Video Music Awards host works with a number of brands including Olay and Target.

Keke has her own merchandise:

The successful millennial sells T-shirts, hoodies, shot glasses, face makes and more. Funny enough, Keke even managed to turn her super viral “sorry to this man” meme from her 2019 interview with Vanity Fair into clothing.

Keke is a singer:

As of 2020, Keke has released two studio albums, two soundtrack albums, six promotional singles and appeared in a whopping 18 music videos. Moreover, she showcased her musical talents while playing Marty Maraschino in 2016’s Grease: Live alongside Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, Carly Rae Jepsen, Aaron Tveit and others.

We weren’t kidding when we said Keke Palmer really can do it all! Career-wise, it’s clear she’s going to be in the spotlight for years to come. As far as her personal life, she prefers to keep her romantic relationships under wraps — and we can respect that!

