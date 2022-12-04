Who is Darius Daulton Jackson? Fans of Keke Palmer immediately grew curious after the Nickelodeon alum proudly unveiled her growing baby bump as she made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in December 2022. While she didn’t talk about her beau during her monologue, Darius shared an adorable snap via social media of the pregnant Nope actress that evening.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Darius and his relationship with Keke!

What Is Darius Daulton Jackson’s Job?

According to Darius’ Instagram account, he is a writer. His LinkedIn account includes his past working in both entertainment and fitness, as he listed his various interests in acting and sports writing.

While Darius lives more of a private life, most people would recognize his younger brother, Sarunas Jackson, who starred in the Insecure comedy series.

How Long Have Darius Daulton and Keke Palmer Been Dating?

The couple reportedly first met at a Memorial Day party in May 2021 hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy. That August, the True Jackson VP alum and the writer made their romance Instagram official.

Darius gushed about his lady in a birthday tribute post at the time, writing, “You’ve been a blessing from above. Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times [and] show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

In October 2021, Keke shared a sweet video of her and her man via Instagram.

“Without being too mushy because I HATEEEE THAT, it feels really nice to not be afraid to show this kind of care for someone that I don’t share the same blood with,” the Hustlers star captioned her post. “I thought it could never happen, I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space. I will always cherish what you have given me.”

In March 2022, however, eagle-eyed fans noticed that both Keke and Darius deleted photos of each other from their respective social media accounts.

Do Darius Daulton and Keke Palmer Share Children?

Despite wiping their Instagram accounts clean of any photos of one another, Darius confirmed he and Keke were expecting their first child together in December 2022, sharing a photo of her flaunting her baby bump with a red heart emoji.

That month, the Primetime Emmy Award winner hosted SNL for the first time and announced that she was pregnant.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Keke said while unbuttoning her long coat to unveil her pregnant belly. “But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

Keke later called Darius her “other half” in an Instagram post after hosting SNL.

“Thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring,” she wrote.