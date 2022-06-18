From Scream Queens to Hustlers, Keke Palmer has risen to success in Hollywood since landing her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee. The former Nickelodeon star has been hard at work with different film and TV projects, but she occasionally takes some time away to soak up the sun on a vacay, wearing a stylish bikini or swimsuit.

The True Jackson, VP alum attended the 2022 Coachella Music Festival donning a stunning black bikini top with a brown fringe shirt to match the event’s boho-chic theme. She even shared a fun video via Instagram of her dancing and holding a canned drink in a field.

“Lol, Idk what to even caption,” she wrote in April 2022.

On another occasion, the Nope star posted several sultry pictures from a tropical getaway, in which she rocked a pink two-piece with a matching cowgirl hat.

“There’s a lot of things you can play with, but I’m not one of them,” Keke captioned the Instagram post in April 2021.

While she possesses such a vibrant personality, the Emmy Award winner opened up about struggling with self-confidence due to having Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), which she noted caused her to develop acne.

“My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed,” the Lightyear actress captioned a lengthy Instagram post in December 2020. “I tried EVERYTHING. I did Accutane TWICE. People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that. I ate all the ‘right’ things, my blood tests were fine. But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me.”

She then added that she was “posting this to say that it’s okay and we can help ourselves.”

“My skin has made me sad many nights, but I do not give up on myself,” Keke continued. “I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help … The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this, please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f—king fine! MY ACNE AIN’T NEVER STOPPED ME [sic]. But we don’t have accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her, so, it’s ON. Pray for me on this journey and I will pray for you too. I’m not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn’t be either.”

After getting candid about her condition, Keke has encouraged her fans to embrace self-love.

Scroll through the gallery to see Keke’s hottest swimsuit photos!