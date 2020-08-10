Making a name for herself! Kelly Osbourne’s impressive net worth proves the longtime reality TV star is just as successful as her famous parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. Kelly is worth an estimated $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading.

Kelly is an actress:

While most people recognize the U.K. native from reality TV, Kelly has appeared on a number of scripted television shows — including Are We There Yet?, Drop Dead Diva, Life as We Know It and more. Additionally, Kelly voiced Hildy on the series The 7D.

Kelly first appeared on reality TV in 2002:

In addition to The Osbournes, Osbournes Reloaded and Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour, Kelly competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2009. She was also on Project Catwalk, Project Runway: Juniors, Fashion Police, Australia’s Got Talent and cohosted episodes of The View, The Real and The Talk.

Kelly is a musical artist:

As of 2020, Kelly has three solo studio albums under her belt: Shut Up (2002), Changes (2003) and Sleep in the Nothing (2005). She was also featured on The Osbourne Family Album in 2001 and The Coolest Songs in the World! Volume 4 in 2007.

Kelly is a published author:

In 2009, she released her autobiography titled Fierce. Later, in 2017, Kelly published There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch.

The book is made up of a series of letters to various people and places in Kelly’s life. “The stories will make readers’ jaws drop, but ultimately, they will come away empowered to forge their own path to confidence, no matter how deranged and out of control it may be, and to learn the ultimate lesson: that there just is no f–cking secret,” the official description reads.

Kelly is a fashion designer:

Over the years, the London-born starlet has worked on a number of fashion projects. For example, in 2014, she debuted a collection called “Stories … by Kelly Osbourne” with HSN. “I believe that every time you wear something, you have a story of where you wore it, whether it be good or bad,” Kelly explained to Women’s Wear Daily at the time.

“What made me realize this was when I was going through my closet and I was like, ‘Oh, I wore those shoes on stage every day when I was in Chicago,’ and ‘I wore that dress to my friend’s funeral,’ and, ‘Oh my gosh, I wore that skirt on a date and it still has a stain on it from where I fell off the steps because he tried to kiss me, I didn’t want to kiss him and I broke my wrist,” she continued. “I can’t get rid of that.’ Like, there are all these funny emotional attachments.”

Clearly, Kelly is all about turning her real-life experiences into millions!

