She does it all! Nikki Bella has come so far since her days as a professional wrestler in the WWE — and her impressive net worth proves it. The Total Bellas star is worth a whopping $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Nikki makes her money, keep reading!

She cohosts a top-rated podcast with her sister:

The California native and her twin sister, Brie Bella, host “The Bellas Podcast.” The famous siblings put out a new episode every Wednesday where they discuss everything from their romantic relationships to their childhood.

Nikki often shares insights into her relationship with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and how she managed to move on from ex John Cena after spending six years together.

Nikki is a reality TV star:

Yes, she’s more than that, but we can’t forget about the number of programs Nikki has appeared on over the years — including Total Bellas, Total Divas, Dancing With the Stars, WWE Smackdown!, WWE Main Event, WWE Raw and more.

Fun fact: Nikki met her soon-to-be husband on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. They later developed a strong friendship and Artem even agreed to help Nikki learn the steps to her first dance before she called off her wedding to John in 2018.

She has a number of businesses:

Nikki and Brie have their own athletic wear line, Birdiebee; their own wine collection, Belle Radici; and their own line of hair products, Nicole and Brizee.

Nikki is a published author:

In May 2020, Nikki and Brie released their joint tell-all, Incomparable. The co-memoir mostly details their lives together, but does include some more personal excerpts. For example, Nikki wrote a story about her first marriage when she was just 20 years old.

“I was in a sweatshirt, Uggs, my hair up in a messy bun — it was very Britney Spears. As I walked down the aisle, I thought, ‘What the hell am I doing and how do I get out of this?’” she recalled. Shortly after, her then-husband was shipped off to war and she began dating other people. Upon his return, they got a divorce.

With an impressive career, stable relationship and baby on the way, Nikki is living her best life.

