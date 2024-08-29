From friends to parents to husband and wife. Nikki Garcia [formerly known as Nikki Bella] and Artem Chigvintsev have a romance timeline that spans several years.

The Total Bellas alum was partnered with the Russia native on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, while she was still engaged to ex John Cena. They were eliminated during week 6 but continued to keep in touch as pals.

After Nikki and John split in 2018, the former WWE star and Artem went public with their relationship in March 2019 following months of speculation. The couple got engaged in November 2019 and welcomed son Matteo on July 31, 2020.

Artem and Nikki married in a Parisian wedding in August 2022, which was featured in a four-part E! special, Nikki Bella Says I Do. Fans were shocked when Artem was arrested for domestic violence in August 2024, although it was not clear if Nikki was involved.