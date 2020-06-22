Before becoming happily engaged to fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella had a few roller coaster relationships with her exes. Though she went through her fair share of ups and downs, the Total Bellas star couldn’t be more in love with her beau, proving it’s all about timing.

Prior to becoming romantically involved with Artem in early 2019, Nikki was with John Cena. The former flames dated on-and-off for six years and were even engaged. However, right before they were supposed to tie the knot, the couple called it quits. They reunited once more a few months later. However, they went their separate ways once again, but this time it was for good.

Nikki couldn’t help but look back at her romance with John and wish things had been different. “I have many regrets about that relationship. The primary one is that I wish I’d known myself better before I got into it,” she divulged in her memoir Incomparable.

She believes her estranged dad, Jon Garcia, who was absent for most of her life, influenced her relationship with the wrestler. “I wish I’d understood how the patterns in my life, and my relationship with my own father, informed how I react to love, boundaries and feelings of abandonment,” she added.

After the split, the 12 Rounds actor moved on with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. Meanwhile, Nikki began dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner. Now, the couple are expecting their first child together — a baby boy due in August 2020.

The mom-to-be gushes over her main guys on social media any chance she gets. “I can’t wait to watch you both fish from afar, dance, have him wrestle and pin you (he’ll learn that from Mommy LOL) speak Russian, build things, cook together and just be father and son,” Nikki wrote on Instagram to Artem in honor of his first Father’s Day. “I know my heart will never feel more full and warm than watching that as I grow old.”

