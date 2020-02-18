Cancer? Leo? Nikki and Brie Bella‘s due dates are less than two weeks apart, and recent clues suggest the pregnant twins are most likely expecting in late summer 2020. The Total Bellas stars have been extremely open about their pregnancy journeys but have kept this little nugget of information under wraps.

Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, found out she was pregnant with their second child back in November. The couple welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, in 2017. “When we were in France meeting Artem [Chigvintsev]’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body,” the 36-year-old explained to People on January 29. “When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s–t!’” This would put her due date around mid to late July or early August.

KCR/Shutterstock

As for Nikki, she noted that she also conceived her baby in the fall … in her sister’s house. “I go to the doctor, I find out that I have very high testosterone and very low estrogen, and I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome],” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant dished during the February 7 episode of “The Bellas Podcast.” “They told me that the day I would want to have babies, I probably would actually need help. I was in the discussion of freezing my eggs. It was right around Halloween, a day or so after, [and Artem and I had unprotected sex] two nights straight in the moment because I’m like, ‘I can’t get pregnant. I need help.’”

While the sisters are expected to will give birth around July 2020, there are a lot of fun things on the horizon before then. “There’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal,” a source told Life & Style exclusively. The insider divulged that Daniel and Artem “were just as shocked about the baby news,” but are looking forward to celebrating the milestones together. So much so, the guys “are on board for a group baby reveal.”

Knowing the Bella twins, it won’t be anything low-key. “I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic,” the source added. “Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.”

We can’t wait to see what’s to come!