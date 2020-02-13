How adorable! Brie Bella shared a photo of her daughter, Birdie, kissing her growing baby bump, and it’s the sweetest thing.

“Morning love from my sweet Bird,” The Total Bellas star, 36, captioned the cute snap posted on her Instagram Story on February 12. “She can’t wait to be an older sister!” Aww, we can only imagine.

Brie is currently expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. What makes this whole thing better is the former pro wrestler is sharing this special journey with twin sister, Nikki Bella, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. It turns out, the sisters are only less than two weeks apart in their pregnancies and had no intention of getting pregnant at the same time.

“We are shocked like all of you!!!” Brie announced on Instagram on January 29. “Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us, our babies will come the same day, too. LOL!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you, sister!!”

Nikki also expressed how excited she is about experiencing motherhood with her sis. “@thebriebella, this life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do LOL and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher!” she wrote on IG that same day. “And Bird, too LOL making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness, I love her so!”

The twinning doesn’t stop there because the siblings are planning on finding out the genders of their babies together. “Now comes the fun part, there’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal,” an insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “Daniel and Nikki’s fiancé, Artem, who were just as shocked about the baby news as they were, are on board for a group baby reveal, too. I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.” We’re so happy for them!