OMG! The new season of Total Bellas will reveal how twins Nikki and Brie Bella found out they were pregnant, and it’s a lot to unpack. The WWE babes announced that they are both expecting — and due less than two weeks apart — on January 29, but the road leading up to the happy news was a bit bumpy at times. From Nikki’s whirlwind romance with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev that left her questioning if she’ll be “stuck” to Brie admitting to her husband, Daniel Bryan, that she doesn’t want a second child, the latest teaser will leave you shook.

The fact that both sisters are expecting at the same time isn’t just surprising to fans. Brie exclaims she’s in “shock” over it, and Birdie adorably repeats the sentiment. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!” Brie previously told People during their pregnancy announcement.

They may be identical, but the 36-year-old ladies are in very different places when it comes to their relationships. Nikki gushes over her “passionate connection” with Artem as dance, kiss and pack on the PDA. “I love you being a part of this family,” the brunette beauty sweetly tells her fiancé. The pair got engaged in France in November 2019.

It’s not all smooth sailing for the couple, though. They apparently get into a spat when Artem thinks Nikki flirted with someone else. “Am I going to be stuck in something that I don’t want to be in?” she later asks her sister.

Meanwhile, Brie and the 38-year-old WWE star, who got married back in 2014, seem to be going through a rough patch. “It’s OK that Birdie comes first but daddy comes number four,” Daniel confesses while the pair are sitting with their 2-year-old daughter.

“I hate to say this but I don’t want another child,” Brie surprisingly admits to her hubby as they both start tearing up. The one-time WWE Divas Champion previously noted that she and Daniel were discouraged after “trying for seven or eight months” to get pregnant. “I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” the starlet said during their January 29 interview. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s–t!’” We’ll have to wait and see if her doubt stems from their struggle.

However, it sounds like their relationship has also been on the backburner. “I know I could be happier. I know I could have a better marriage,” Brie tells Nikki in the upcoming season of Total Bellas. “Don’t stay because you have children. It does do more damage than good,” an unidentified female voice advises. Yikes!

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for the Bellas to have a happy ending!