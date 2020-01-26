What a rock! Total Bellas babe Nikki Bella and her sister, Brie Bella, took to their shared YouTube channel to reveal the first close-up photo of her engagement ring from fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on January 25. Needless to say, “shook” doesn’t even begin to cover how we’re feeling about this gorgeous diamond.

The 36-year-old started the video off by clarifying that the square-cut rock wasn’t exactly sized properly just yet — but still gorgeous nonetheless. “I finally got my ring back,” Nikki quickly flashed the jewelry to the camera. “But, do you know what’s crazy? They didn’t fix the little fixes I need, so it’s still big.”

Her twin sis, also 36, chimed in, “It’s not sized.” Nikki agreed and added that “they couldn’t do the reset like I wanted to, so I might be getting this new setting in a month or two. We’ll see. I’ll come back and show you but I just wanted to show you how beautiful my ring is.”

The proud bride-to-be showed off several still snaps of the incredible piece before Brie let us all in on a little secret: how nervous Nikki’s Dancing With the Stars love was to pick a ring. “Poor Artem,” she said. “He was sweating when he bought this one and now she’s going to have him reset it.”

Nikki assured fans and followers that she would “tell the story” of why she wanted the ring worked on once it happened — and naturally, we’re curious. But she was also pretty forthcoming about the detailing of the diamond itself, which she seems to be pretty happy with overall.

“So, this is a Harry Winston design,” the former WWE competitor explained. “How Harry Winston does all of their classic rings. And you know me, I’m very classic and old Hollywood type so I love it.”

The sweet couple revealed their engagement on January 3 via Instagram. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” Nikki captioned a series of two pics from the day she became a fiancée. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”