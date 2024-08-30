Nikki Garcia (previously known as Nikki Bella) has broken her silence one day after her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested following a domestic violence incident.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for Nikki, 40, told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, August 30.

The former pro wrestler issued the statement just one day after Artem, 42, was arrested in Napa County, California, following a domestic violence incident. Artem was taken into custody early on Thursday, according to online jail records viewed by Life & Style. His bail was set for $25,000 and he was released later in the day.

He was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which is a specific code that “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

However, it has not been confirmed if Nikki was involved in the incident.

Following Artem’s arrest, TMZ reported that a call was made to 911 for a “medical emergency” on August 29 around 8:30 a.m. Artem reportedly made the call himself, though he later canceled the request before the paramedics were able to arrive at the scene. The Dancing With the Stars pro was detained upon the police’s arrival, and a rep from the Napa County Sheriff’s Department told the outlet that the victim had “injuries.” However, he requested that the matter remain in “total confidentiality.”

During the dispatch call, which was obtained by TMZ, the dispatcher said, “Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party].”

“There is a child on scene. Medical en route,” the dispatcher continued. “There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

After noting that Artem and Nikki were physically separated from each other during the call, the cops still showed up an hour after he requested they no longer come. Upon their arrival, the cops saw visible injuries on the alleged victim. Artem was then arrested for felony corporal injury to a spouse, according to the outlet.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2022 – welcomed son Matteo in July 2020.

Mega Agency

The arrest took place just three days after Artem and Nikki celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday, August 26. Nikki remembered the special day by sharing videos from their wedding ceremony via Instagram. After quoting lyrics from Elvis Presley’s song “Fools Rush In,” she told their fans that the song was their “love story.”

“I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on,” she wrote alongside the post. “And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.