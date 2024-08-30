Artem Chigvintsev Charged With Domestic Violence: Case Updates

Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on August 29, 2024. Fans were shocked to learn the news and are now wondering about the details surrounding the incident.

Why Was Artem Chigvintsev Arrested?

Artem was arrested for felony domestic violence, according to Napa County, California, jail records and was booked on California penal code 273.5(a). That specific code “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

Artem’s bail was set at $25,000, which he posted just hours after his arrest and was released from jail.

Details About the Day of Artem Chigvintsev’s Arrest

TMZ reported that a call was made to 911 for a “medical emergency” around 8:30 a.m. the morning of Artem’s arrest. The outlet reported that Artem himself made the call, but he later canceled the request before the paramedics arrived. Artem was detained at the scene, a rep from the Napa County Sheriff’s Department told the publication that the victim had “injuries” but requested “total confidentiality.”

It remains unclear if Artem’s wife, Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella), was involved in the incident in any way.

Who Is Artem Chigvintsev’s Wife?

Artem has been married to Nikki, a former WWE wrestler, since August 2022. The couple first met when Nikki competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. However, she was engaged to John Cena at the time. Nikki and John ended their engagement in 2018, and soon after, she and Artem sparked dating rumors.

“They got together for dinner and the chemistry from the dance floor came right back. They hit it off. They’re taking it slow, but they’re really into each other,” an insider told Life & Style in January 2019.

Nikki and Artem officially confirmed they were in a relationship in March 2019 during an episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

“Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house,” Nikki gushed. “Yes, we have date lunches at Joan’s on Third and we like to get food for his house — or should I say, produce from the farmer’s markets. So, let’s consider this rumor killed.”

When they made their red carpet debut at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in July 2019, Nikki and the professional dancer couldn’t hide their admiration for each other.

MEGA

“Artem’s aura and energy, he’s so calming and relaxing,” Nikki told People at the event. “I’m like the Tasmanian devil, I need someone with his energy to make me stop and be present. … He’s so adorable and sweet.”

Artem added, “I think she’s the exact opposite of me. What I’m missing in my life, she fulfills.”

In January 2020, Nikki revealed that Artem had proposed two months earlier and shared the big news on Instagram.

Celebrity Crossword 28 Crosswords Play now

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” the former Total Divas star wrote. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Their wedding plans were postponed several times, but the two finally tied the knot in August 2022, a little over two years after they welcomed their first child, a son.

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary Days Before Arrest

Two days before Artem was arrested, Nikki shared a clip on Instagram celebrating their second wedding anniversary. The former reality TV star wrote out the lyrics to Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling In Love” as the caption alongside the video.

“This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!” Nikki added at the end.