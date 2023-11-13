Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev Made Their House Into a Home: Inside the Property

Nikki Garcia and her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, have created their dream house in the Napa Valley, while fans will get an inside look into the home on MTV’s Cribs.

In a clip exclusively obtained by Life & Style, Nikki gave fans a tour of their home including their living room and kitchen. While showing off the living room, the Total Bellas alum explained that they need a lot of space for their toddler son, Matteo, to play around.

Meanwhile, she revealed that the kitchen is one of her favorite rooms in the house because Artem loves to cook. “I don’t really have to do the cooking. I just get to do the ​tasting,” Nikki said.

Before Cribs premieres on MTV on Wednesday, November 15, at 9:30 p.m. ET, keep scrolling to get an exclusive look into Nikki and Artem’s home.