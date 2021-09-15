Aww ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couples Who Fell in Love: Brian Austin Green, Nikki Bella and More!

It takes two to tango — and for these couples, love was definitely in the ballroom air! Whether it’s celebrities falling in love with their pro dancer partners, contestants hitting it off with others on the cast, or pros falling for each other, many serious relationships have come out of the hit ABC reality competition Dancing With the Stars!

Nikki Bella was partnered with Russian hunk Artem Chigvintsev on season 25 in 2017. She was still with ex-fiance John Cena at the time and insists there were no romantic feelings while they were partnered up.

“The crazy thing being with him now is there was none of those feelings at all,” she dishes on “The Bellas Podcast” with sister Brie Bella, even going so far as to say she wasn’t “attracted” to the dancer. But they did start dating in January 2019, seven months after Nikki’s split from John. In January 2020 the pair announced they were engaged, and a pregnancy announcement came later that same month.

The pair welcomed their first child, Matteo Chigvintsev, on July 31, 2020, but Teo isn’t the first kid to come out of the competition franchise! Pros and married couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed a son named Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy in 2017, and Shark Tank‘s Robert Herjavec and dancer Kym Johnson welcomed their twins Haven and Hudson in 2018, three years after Robert met Kym on the show.’

Of course, not every relationship that blossomed on the show had a happy ending. Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe struck up a romance and, after the Selling Sunset star’s season ended, the pair confirmed their relationship on social media. But their whirlwind romance didn’t last long. After three months of dating, the couple went their separate ways in March 2021 — and it may not have been on the best terms. According to Us Weekly, Chrishell had caught Keo in a “web a lies” and, at the time, sworn off men. The vow didn’t last long. Chrishell and her Selling Sunset costar Jason Oppenheim went public with their relationship in July 2021.

But these couples are just the tip of the iceberg!

Keep scrolling to see all couples that have DWTS to thank for their love (or heartbreak).