Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) filed a restraining order against estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev, one week after his domestic violence charges were dropped, Life & Style confirmed.

Nikki, 40, filed a restraining order on Monday, September 30, against Artem, 42, and said in a sworn declaration that the Dancing With the Stars alum allegedly brutalized her, according to TMZ.

In her filing, she said that Artem “tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present.” The former professional athlete said that he grew “increasingly angry, snapping at me, and yelling” after Artem was cut from Dancing With the Stars.

She noted that they had discussions about controlling his anger the morning of his domestic violence arrest, claiming Artem “went off” about how their son Matteo’s English muffin should be toasted.

The interaction escalated with Nikki throwing Matteo’s toddler-sized shoes at him, which prompted Artem to grab their son and take him upstairs, with the little boy allegedly screaming, “Mommy! Mommy!”

After Nikki attempted to get into the room, Artem opened the door and tackled her to the ground. The E! alum alleged that he grabbed her arms and held her to the ground for what felt like 30 seconds.

When police arrived, Matteo reportedly told them, “Daddy hurt my hand.”

Life & Style previously confirmed that the Total Bellas alum filed for divorce from Artem on September 11, and he submitted paperwork two days later.

Nikki and Artem’s marriage turned upside down after the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer was arrested on domestic violence charges on August 29 in Napa Valley, California. Artem was booked on a $25,000 bail, which he posted hours later.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the former professional wrestler’s rep said in an August 30 statement.

Although neither of the pair, who share four-year-old son Matteo, publicly addressed the arrest or the status of their marriage at the time, it was clear that there was trouble brewing.

On September 7, fans noticed that the family patriarch removed Nikki’s name from his Instagram bio. However, he added it back shortly after and his estranged wife’s name is still included on his bio as of publication.

“Artem is known to have a temper. He’s a perfectionist and that makes him impatient at times,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in a story published on September 11. “Nikki made excuses for him, saying it was because he was so passionate about his craft.”

Later that day, Life & Style viewed online court records of Nikki’s request to terminate their marriage weeks after celebrating their second wedding anniversary. In the divorce filing, the E! alum listed August 29, the night of Artem’s arrest, as their official date of separation. Furthermore, Nikki requested legal and physical custody of their son.

On September 13, Artem filed for divorce and listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. That said, he requested “joint legal and physical custody” over Matteo and also asked for spousal support.

“Nikki is absolutely furious that Artem is asking for spousal support. She’s still in shock and has been asking herself, ‘Who the hell did I marry?’” a second source exclusively told Life & Style in a story published on September 19. “She’s dumbfounded by Artem’s audacity and lack of shame.”

Insider No. 2 later added, “She hopes a judge, if it actually comes to that, sees right through his disgusting and exploitative cash grab.”

On September 24, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that the domestic violence charges against Artem were dropped following a thorough investigation.

“While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence,” Haley said in a statement at the time. “We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

Artem broke his silence following his legal win and expressed how “relieved and grateful” he was that the charges were dropped.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed,” he told E! News in a September 25 statement.

After sharing that his “focus” is on raising Matteo, Artem wanted “to express [his] deepest gratitude to [his] family, friends, and legal team for standing by [him] during this challenging time.”

“Your support has been invaluable, and I am thankful to everyone who believed in me and saw the truth for what it was,” Artem continued, later adding, “I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters—continue being the best father I can be.”