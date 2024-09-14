Artem Chigvintsev Asks for Joint Custody in Nikki Bella Divorce

Artem Chigvintsev has responded to estranged wife Nikki Garcia’s (formerly Nikki Bella) divorce filing with one of his own.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and is asking for “joint legal and physical custody” of his and Nikki’s son, Matteo, according to Us Weekly. Artem listed their official date of separation as August 29, the same day he was arrested for domestic assault, when he filed his paperwork on Friday, September 13. Along with the custody requests, Artem asked for spousal support and for Nikki, 40, to pay for his attorney’s fees and legal costs.

The former WWE professional wrestler was the first to file for divorce on Wednesday, September 11. Nikki requested legal and physical custody of Matteo, 4, but she didn’t request that Artem’s visitation rights be blocked, according to TMZ.

The Total Bellas alum’s decision to file for divorce came almost two weeks after Artem’s arrest in Napa County, California. TMZ reported that Artem first made a call to 911 requesting assistance but canceled the request while the authorities were en route. The outlet also obtained an audio clip of the call to 911.

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [the reporting party],” the dispatcher said. “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department told TMZ that when they arrived there was a victim who had “sustained injuries.” However, their identity was kept private as the person requested “total confidentiality.”

Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Artem was detained at the scene and eventually booked on California penal code 273.5(a), according to jail records viewed by Life & Style. That specific code “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

The Russia native’s bond was set at $25,000, which was paid, and he was released the same day. Artem has yet to address the incident, but a representative for the former Total Divas star released a statement on her behalf.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the rep told Us Weekly on August 30.

The incident with Artem came on the heels of the former couple celebrating their second wedding anniversary. Two days before the professional dancer’s arrest, Nikki had gushed about their life together on Instagram. The mom of one shared the lyrics to Elvis Presley’s song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” along with a video of a few of her, Artem and Matteo’s sweet moments.

“This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!” Nikki wrote.