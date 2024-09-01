Before Artem Chigvintsev was married to Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella,) the Dancing With the Stars pro had several famous exes. He was previously married to ballroom dancer Giselle Peacock, and he has a list of celebrity ex-girlfriends.

Nikki and Artem tied the knot in August 2022, but two years later, the professional dancer ran into some trouble when he was arrested for domestic violence. It remains unclear if Nikki had any involvement in the incident as the victim reportedly requested “total confidentiality,” according to TMZ. However, a representative released a statement on her behalf to Us Weekly.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” Nikki’s spokesperson said on August 30, 2024.