Nikki Bella Asks Artem Chigvintsev for Custody of Son in Divorce

Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) is seeking legal and physical custody of her 4-year-old son, Matteo, amid her divorce from estranged husband Artem Chigvintsev.

That said, the Total Bellas alum, 40, didn’t request to block Artem’s visitation rights of their child, according to a TMZ report published on Thursday, September 12.

One day prior, Life & Style confirmed that Nikki filed for divorce in Napa Valley, California, after two years of marriage. The decision to separate came two weeks after the Dancing With the Stars professional dancer, 42, was arrested for domestic violence.

Artem was booked on a $25,000 bail, which he posted hours after his arrest.

It is currently unclear what happened between Nikki and Artem. However, TMZ retrieved audio of the Russia native’s August 29 911 call, where he initially requested medical assistance for the former WWE fighter. While first responders were en route to the scene, Artem called the dispatcher once again – this time to cancel his request for help.

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [the reporting party],” the dispatcher said. “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

Nikki broke her silence on August 30 when her rep told Us Weekly, “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

She was spotted the following day while boarding a plane at the Oakland, California, airport. Matteo was with the reality star, but her wedding ring was nowhere to be seen.

Artem has yet to address his arrest and separation from Nikki. However, he sparked split rumors after he seemingly briefly removed “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast cohost’s name from his Instagram bio. Her name is back in his bio as of publication.

On September 10, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the family matriarch was “devastated” by Artem’s arrest and that her “whole world has changed.”

Hours before Nikki filed for divorce, a second source exclusively told Life & Style that she wanted “out” of the marriage.

“In the beginning, Artem swept Nikki off her feet. He was her dream man,” insider No. 2 revealed. “She’s always been a romantic. But reality set in and now Nikki doesn’t recognize him as the man she married.”

The second source also dished on Artem’s “temper,” which often results in an “impatient” demeanor.

“Nikki made excuses for him, saying it was because he was so passionate about his craft,” the second source added, describing his behavior as “volatile.”

“He came across as angry to a good many people, including his former partners and colleagues,” insider No. 2 dished.

Shortly after, People reported that Nikki hired a divorce lawyer amid her marriage woes. She officially filed the paperwork later that day.