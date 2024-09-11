Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) has officially filed for divorce from husband Artem Chigvintsev. The former professional wrestler filed her paperwork in Napa Valley, California, on Wednesday, September 11, according to online records obtained by Life & Style.

Nikki, 40, and Artem, 42, tied the knot in August 2022. Just days after their second wedding anniversary, he was arrested in Napa Valley on a charge of corporal injury to a spouse on August 29. Hours before news broke that Nikki had filed for divorce, People reported that she had obtained a divorce lawyer.

The alleged victim in Artem’s domestic violence arrest was not confirmed. He was booked on California penal code 273.5(a) which “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

The former professional wrestler and her husband have not commented on the situation. “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for the Barmageddon host confirmed on August 30. The estranged couple shares 4-year-old son Matteo, born in July 2020.

Nikki was spotted not wearing her wedding ring two days after Artem’s arrest. On September 2, she made her first public appearance following the drama when she hosted Netflix’s Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, a live hot dog eating contest between the competitive eaters. “I’m so happy to be here,” she told the crowd.

However, behind the scenes, Nikki is struggling, a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She’s devastated by what happened. Her whole world changed in an instant,” the insider said. A second source added, “Friends are telling Nikki she married a monster. And she wants out.”

Artem was the one to call 911 requesting medical attention after the August 29 incident. “He got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [him],” a recording of the call, obtained by TMZ revealed. After initially placing the call, the former Dancing With the Stars pro told the operator that medical assistance was no longer needed, according to the dispatcher. However, officials eventually arrived on the scene and arrested him.

Nikki and Artem both wrote loving posts to each other on Instagram for their anniversary before his arrest. “This song is our love story,” the Total Divas alum wrote, referring to the track “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” “I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.”

Meanwhile, Artem gushed in his Instagram post, which also featured a wedding photo, “Happy anniversary my love , can’t see my life with out you. You are my everything.”