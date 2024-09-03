Nikki Garcia (previously known as Nikki Bella) appeared in good spirits while hosting a hot dog eating contest just four days after husband Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest.

“I’m so happy to be here,” Nikki, 40, said after cohost Rob Riggle introduced her during Netflix’s Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef live hot dog eating contest in Las Vegas on Monday, September 2.

Nikki – who was noticeably not wearing her wedding ring during the occasion – was met with applause from the crowd as they shouted, “Love you, Nikki.”

“Oh, I love you too,” she responded with a smile.

In addition to ditching her wedding ring, Nikki looked gorgeous in a red vest and matching slacks. Meanwhile, she completed the look by rocking a matching red lip.

The outing came less than one week after Artem, 42, was arrested in Napa County, California, on August 29 following a domestic violence incident. The Dancing With the Stars pro was taken into custody early that morning, Life & Style confirmed after viewing online jail records. Artem’s bail was set for $25,000 and he was released just hours after his arrest.

Artem was booked on California penal code 273.5(a). The specific code “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

TMZ reported that Artem called 911 regarding a “medical emergency” on August 29 around 8:30 a.m. He reportedly canceled the request before the paramedics arrived, though officials still came to the scene and he was detained. A rep from the Napa County Sheriff’s Department told the outlet that the victim had “injuries,” those said those involved asked for “total confidentiality.”

One day after his arrest, Nikki broke her silence on the situation by issuing a statement to Us Weekly. “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for the former wrestler said on August 30.

While both Artem and Nikki have kept quiet about the scandal, an insider told TMZ that those close to the couple found the arrest “shocking but not shocking” because their relationship was “volatile.”

The couple – who tied the knot in 2022 – celebrated their wedding anniversary just three days before the arrest.

Nikki paid tribute to the special day by sharing clips from their wedding via Instagram, while she also quoted Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in the caption.

“This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on,” she wrote alongside the clip. “And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!”

Nikki and Artem share son Matteo, whom they welcomed in July 2020.