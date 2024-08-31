Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella’s Marriage Was ‘Volatile’

Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest in Napa County, California, reportedly wasn’t all that surprising to some of those close to him and wife, Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella). Friends of the couple claimed that Nikki and Artem’s relationship was “volatile.”

Artem, 42, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault on Thursday, August 29, but those who know him and Nikki, 40, said the incident was “shocking but not shocking,” according to TMZ. The outlet previously revealed details surrounding the call made to 911 on the day of Artem’s arrest.

The Dancing With the Stars pro first called 911 at “around 8:30 a.m.” for a “medical emergency.” TMZ also obtained an audio clip of the call.

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [the reporting party],” the dispatcher explained. “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

However, Artem reportedly canceled the call before the paramedics and fire department could arrive at the scene and stated “no medical attention” was needed. Authorities eventually showed up later in the morning. Artem was detained and arrested at the scene after police reportedly noted injuries on the victim. The professional dancer was booked on California penal code 273.5(a) which “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

Artem’s bail was set at $25,000, which he posted the same day, and was later released.

Artem reportedly had no plans to return to Dancing With the Stars’ upcoming season, per People, but his former costar Cheryl Burke was in “complete shock” to hear the news of his arrest. She revealed that she and Artem “used to live together” at her “family’s home in the [San Francisco] Bay area,” where she grew up.

“Artem — it’s so shocking, I get kind of emotional — so he was arrested today. And domestic violence has been thrown in the mix,” Cheryl, 40, said during the Thursday, August 29, episode of her “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast. “I’m not going to say that he was charged with [that] but allegedly, domestic violence was the issue and he has a bail of like $25,000.”

Cheryl continued, “My heart goes out to everyone involved. It’s just really hard for me because he is my family and I don’t know what to say here other than I hope everybody is okay. Domestic violence is serious.”

On Friday, August 30, Nikki broke her silence when a representative released a statement to Us Weekly that said, “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

It remains unclear if the former WWE wrestler was involved in the incident in any way. However, the Total Bellas alum posted on her Instagram Stories two days before Artem’s arrest and revealed she was in Napa that week as well. The couple had recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.