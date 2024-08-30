Cheryl Burke Reacts to Artem Chigvintsev’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Cheryl Burke reacted to former Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev’s domestic violence charge, whom she considers “family.”

“I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news … which I am in complete shock about,” Burke, 40 said during her Thursday, August 29, episode of the “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast.

Chigvintsev, 42, was arrested hours before Burke recorded the podcast episode in Napa Valley.

The professional dancer shared how close she is to Chigvintsev and revealed that they “used to live together” at her “family’s home in the [San Francisco] Bay area,” where she grew up.

“Artem — it’s so shocking, I get kind of emotional — so he was arrested today. And domestic violence has been thrown in the mix,” Burke admitted. “I’m not going to say that he was charged with [that] but allegedly, domestic violence was the issue and he has a bail of like $25,000.”

Getty

At the time of the podcast recording, it was unclear if Chigvintsev’s wife, Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) was the victim of the domestic violence dispute. However, the Total Bellas star, 40, shared a selfie via Instagram on Wednesday, August 28, and tagged her location in Napa – confirming her location at the time.

“My heart goes out to everyone involved. It’s just really hard for me because he is my family and I don’t know what to say here other than I hope everybody is okay,” Burke said of the couple and their son, Matteo. “Domestic violence is serious.”

Chigvintsev was released from jail hours after his arrest after he posted his bail which was set at $25,000.

The Russia native was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), according to court records viewed by Life & Style. That code “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

Chigvintsev has yet to publicly address his arrest. However, Garcia broke her silence the following day.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the former WWE wrestler’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, August 30.

Mega Agency

Shortly after, TMZ reported that Chigvintsev made the call to 911 around 8:30 a.m. on August 29. While first responders were on their way to the scene of the dispute, the So You Think You Can Dance alum called dispatch to retract his first call. The outlet reported that the ambulance and firefighters went back to their stations, but the police arrived around an hour later and saw visible “injuries” on the victim.

One hour after TMZ’s first report, the outlet obtained and shared the dispatch call.

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party],” the dispatcher said. “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

In the recording, Chigvintsev claimed that Garcia threw shoes at him.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.