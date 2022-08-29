Going to the chapel! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella married fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends, she announced on Monday, August 29.

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo,” Nikki, 38, and Artem, 40, wrote via Instagram. The couple shared a photo of their hands featuring Nikki wearing her engagement ring and Artem wearing his wedding band, as well as shot of the newlyweds on a boat with their backs to the camera as they looked off into the distance.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Shortly after the couple’s wedding announcement, E! shared more details about the upcoming reality special in a press release. “Bella and Chingvintsev continue their love story and prepare for the next chapter of their lives and the one everyone has been waiting for … the moment Nikki walks down the aisle and says ‘I do,'” the announcement read. “This major moment is not without challenges as the bride and groom navigate parenthood with their son Matteo, plan a wedding, bachelorette party, find a dress, tuxedo, choose the right venue all while they hold on to hope that Artem’s family from Russia will make it to this event of a lifetime. With Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, by her side and so much at stake, will Nikki and Artem’s dream wedding come together without a hitch? ”

The athletic duo first met during season 25 of the ABC dancing competition show, when they were partnered together, in 2017. At the time, Nikki was romantically linked to former fiancé John Cena with the WWE star even assuming that Artem, 40, would choreograph their first dance.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

“As far as dancing, I think he’s probably gonna teach me my first dance,” John, 45, told E! News in November 2017. “So hopefully I’ll be able to take those tips from him there.”

Following their July 2018 split, rumors began swirling that Nikki had moved on with her former dancing partner, though they weren’t officially linked until months later.

Nikki and Artem made their relationship Instagram official in March 2019.

“Well after that season finale,” the “Bellas Podcast” host captioned a loved-up photo of the two on March 24. “First thing I’ll be talking about this Wednesday … oh and all those paparazzi photos (thanks for all the great shots and smashing my food lol),” she added.

Just eight months later, during a romantic getaway to Paris, the Russia native got down on one knee and proposed.

“I said yes in France in November!” the California native wrote via Instagram in January 2020. “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Artem shared in a separate Instagram post. “So excited for what’s to come I love you more then [sic] anything and thank you for saying ‘Yes.’”

The pair went on to welcome their first child together, son Matteo, on July 31 of that year.